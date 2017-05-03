2 Chainz Gives Kevin Garnett a Lesson on Post up Moves

By Jay Styles

Before the chains, metaphor lyrics and his popular “Tru” adlibs, 2Chainz played hoops for Alabama State University on a full scholarship, and last night he gave Kevin Garnett a lesson or two on some post up moves.

2Chainz appeared on Kevin Garnett’s new TNT show KG’s Area 21 to talk basketball but within seconds basketball talk turned into post up moves, shooting jumpers and of course some trash talking with one of the most fearsome defenders in the NBA and well-known trash talker, during his days as a Boston Celtic.

After KG urged 2Chainz to show America what he’s got, 2 Chainz attempted five jumpers and shot 3 for 5, but not before posting up Kevin Garnett under the basket and scoring over him while using some fancy footwork.

One thing for sure anyone who can make jumpers in shades while indoors have some serious skills.