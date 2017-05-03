The Best Cinco De Mayo Events of 2017!

May 3, 2017 5:47 PM
Filed Under: Cinco De Mayo, The Bae Show

The best parties, events, & activities to do this Cinco De Mayo!

PIN THE TAIL FOR SHOTS

In Highland Park

pin the tail The Best Cinco De Mayo Events of 2017!

51 Tavern is the spot for free tequila shots, photo opps, beer pong, corn hole, giant jenga, live DJ all night & more! There’s no cover charge and did we mention free tequila…

More Info Here

FIESTA AT FIG!

In DTLA

fiesta The Best Cinco De Mayo Events of 2017!

Fig at 7th is turing it’s prime DTLA outdoor area into a Pop-Up Bar with live music including an all female mariachi trio, DJs, and a Make Your Own Pinata station! Get your arts & crafts on!

More Info Here

CINCO DE MAYO ON OLVERA STREET

In DTLA

olvera The Best Cinco De Mayo Events of 2017!

Get authentic with your day by celebrating in the historic street of Olvera! Remember Mexico’s victory over French troops with mariachi bands, folkloric dancers, piñata games, & more traditional Mexican activities. Mexican food galore & open to the public!

More Info Here

FIESTA YACHT PARTY

In Newport Beach

yacht The Best Cinco De Mayo Events of 2017!

Feeling fancy? Hop on this 3 hour Mexican party cruise with breath taking views while sipping on specialty margaritas, inhaling street tacos, and dancing to a live DJ all on aboard a luxury yacht!

More Info Here

