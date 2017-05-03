The Best Cinco De Mayo Events of 2017!

The best parties, events, & activities to do this Cinco De Mayo!

PIN THE TAIL FOR SHOTS

In Highland Park

51 Tavern is the spot for free tequila shots, photo opps, beer pong, corn hole, giant jenga, live DJ all night & more! There’s no cover charge and did we mention free tequila…

FIESTA AT FIG!

In DTLA

Fig at 7th is turing it’s prime DTLA outdoor area into a Pop-Up Bar with live music including an all female mariachi trio, DJs, and a Make Your Own Pinata station! Get your arts & crafts on!

CINCO DE MAYO ON OLVERA STREET

In DTLA

Get authentic with your day by celebrating in the historic street of Olvera! Remember Mexico’s victory over French troops with mariachi bands, folkloric dancers, piñata games, & more traditional Mexican activities. Mexican food galore & open to the public!

FIESTA YACHT PARTY

In Newport Beach

Feeling fancy? Hop on this 3 hour Mexican party cruise with breath taking views while sipping on specialty margaritas, inhaling street tacos, and dancing to a live DJ all on aboard a luxury yacht!

