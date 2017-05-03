Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Johnny Depp Gets His Lines Fed To Him Through An Earpiece

This is either totally awesome or really lame…

Johnny Depp’s former manager claims the Oscar nominee never learned his lines. They say he spent serious cash for an engineer to feed him lines through an earpiece, instead. They also claim he spent $2 million per month, with $30,000 set aside just for wine.

The Management Group is making these claims as part of their countersuit against Johnny Depp, who initially sued the group for allegedly mismanaging his finances.

Perez also talked about…Eddie Redmayne was denied entrance to Rihanna’s MET Gala after party, Lena Dunham was rushed to the hospital from the MET Gala, Hailee Steinfeld might be dating Justin Bieber, Rosie O’Donnell’s daughter says her mom is an abusive drunk, Zayn Malik asked fans to send money to his friend’s family, Beyonce is releasing a Lemonade collector’s box set, Harry Styles released a new song called ‘Sweet Creature’, Brad Pitt opens about his relationship and divorce from Angelina Jolie in an interview with GQ magazine, Nick Cannon says he was friends with the victim of the San Diego shooting, Ben Affleck has moved out of his house with Jennifer Garner, WWE’s X-Pac was arrested at LAX for possession of weed and meth, and Luis Miguel was arrested for failing to appear in court three times.

For all the details, get the full stories from the links below

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles