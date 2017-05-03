The BAE Show Artist Spotlight: KYGO

By Desiree Bibayan

At 25, KYGO is doing more then you. Get to know the DJ & his chill new music below!

KYGO

The 25 year old Norwegian DJ, Kyrre Gørvell-Dahll, who goes by Kygo is proving popular electronic music doesn’t have to be fast tempo. Kygo first got noticed for his SoundCloud remixes that have a mellow tropical house feel. Self taught via Youtube, Kygo has been able to work with Selena Gomez, John Legend, Labrinth, and now the British melodic talent, Ellie Goulding. Together they make a flowy track that is right in time for summer. Kygo’s sophomore album is expected sometime this year!