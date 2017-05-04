11 Questions You Should Ask About Your Relationship

By Sarah Carroll

Being in love is one of the greatest feelings in the entire world, but staying in love requires some serious dedication.

It’s easy to get comfortable and not face your issues head-on, but the strongest relationships are the ones that aren’t afraid to tackle the serious stuff.

Bustle recently published a list of questions you should be asking about your own relationships.

Do we want the same things? Am I authentically “me” in this relationship? And do we have similar views about money? These are just a few of the topics that can make or break a long-term couple.

Carson Daly and Producer Angie couldn’t wait to put me in the hot seat to answer just a few of these questions. Earlier this morning, they grilled me about how things are going with my boyfriend, Cornfed.

Did I pass the test? Take a listen:

