See Madonna Twerk with Fashion Designer Jeremy Scott

"The Met Ball was full of Surprises!!" May 4, 2017
Filed Under: Madonna

By Annie Reuter

Madonna had a ball at the Met Gala on Monday (May 1) and yesterday (May 3) she shared with fans some of the fun on Twitter. The pop legend attended the event in New York City with fashion designer Jeremy Scott, who designs her gowns and is the creative director at Moschino, And during a playful moment she even twerked with him.

In the visually grabbing footage, the two danced and twerked along to Aubrn’s “BOSS’D UP,” featuring Gorilla Zoe.

“I danced for 3 minutes to Deep House with Jeremy and ended up with 11 minutes of Gorilla Zoe,” Madonna captioned the 11-second video clip. “The Met Ball was full of Surprises!!”

Watch Madonna twerking in the video below.

