Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Drake’s Got Baby Mama Drama

Another woman has come forward claiming to be pregnant with Drake’s baby and his crew isn’t totally denying the baby is his!

Former adult film star Sophie Brussaux claims she’s 3 1/2 months pregnant with Drake’s baby and that she turned down his request for her to have an abortion.

Drake’s reps noted Sophie is just one of many women claiming to be pregnant with Drizzy’s baby, but didn’t totally dismiss her accusations. They said, “If this is Drake’s child, which he doesn’t believe it is, then he would do the right thing by the child.” They also called into question the credibility of Sophie’s accusations based on her relationship history.

Perez also talked about…Prince Philip is retiring, Miley Cyrus has new music on the way and said she doesn’t smoke weed anymore, Ja Rule is facing a second lawsuit related to Fyre Festival, Disney’s bringing back the Mickey Mouse Club, Vin Diesel wished The Rock a Happy Birthday, the Happy Days cast reunited to remember Erin Moran, Morning Joe’s Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski got engaged, Katy Perry got put on blast for ignoring the image of a police officer on fire when sharing the image of her MET Gala dress in the New York Times, ABC wants the American Idol reboot, Mel B got the restraining order against her nanny, Halsey’s going on an arena tour, and Goldie Hawn says the secret to her long relationship with Kurt Russell is lots of love making.

For all the details, get the full stories from the links below

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles