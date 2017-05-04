The BAE Show Artist Spotlight: SZA

May 4, 2017 2:36 PM
By Desiree Bibayan 

Hear SZA team up with Travis Scott to make a dreamy track you won’t forget. Hear it on this week’s BAE Show Sunday night at 9pm!

Image Billie holiday meets Wu Tang, that’s the simplest way to describe the music of Solana Rowe known as SZA. Her lyrics float in between neo soul and angsty rap filled with sexuality and nostalgia and sometimes downright anger. Her latest track with rapper Travis Scott, “Love Galore” is straight up dreamy in it’s sound and visuals leaving old and new fans excitingly waiting for the release of her sophomore album CTRL.

 

 

