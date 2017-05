By Sarah Carroll

7-year-old Anu had her leg amputated shortly after she was born.

She’s been using a prosthetic leg for her entire life, but recently, she was able to upgrade to a blade version that allows her to run around like everyone else her age.

Anu recently debuted her new prosthetic leg at school and the reaction from her friends couldn’t have been any more adorable!

“Is that your new pink leg?” one of them asked, while another simply exclaimed, “Wow!”

Watch the adorable video below:

