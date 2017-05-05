Katy Perry, John Legend, Bette Midler & More Outraged by Health Care Vote

By Robyn Collins

House Republicans voted Thursday (May 4) to approve a controversial health care bill, that would repeal and replace specific elements of Obamacare.

Numerous artists, including Katy Perry, John Legend and Bette Midler responded on their social media accounts.

Perry told her followers to call their senators to vote down the bill. Meanwhile, Legend donated to 2018 Democratic congressional challengers.

Bette Midler said, “GOP passed a health care bill so bad they exempted themselves from it. They may live longer, but when they die, it’s straight to hell!”

Hayley Williams of Paramore positioned the day’s “May the 4th be with you” theme and shared a meme drawing parallels between the U.S. and the Galactic Empire.

See the best artist reactions below.

🚨ALERT🚨 House just voted to repeal the ACA & "defund" @PPFA. Call your Senators to stop the bill→ istandwithpp.org/call #IStandWithPP —

Katy Perry (@katyperry) May 04, 2017

Has someone put together a list of dem challengers I can donate to to oust republicans in swing districts? —

John Legend (@johnlegend) May 04, 2017

Just donated to @swingleft. Thanks for the input! —

John Legend (@johnlegend) May 04, 2017

GOP passed a health care bill so bad they exempted themselves from it. They may live longer, but when they die, it’s straight to hell! —

Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) May 04, 2017

Hey! What's good? Kidding. I see the timeline. https://t.co/IXtsr1IIrz —

Black Thought (@blackthought) May 04, 2017

rape postpartum depression c sections domestic violence mammograms im sorry, everyones just cool with this? Call 202-224-3121 #VoteNoAHCA —

christina perri (@christinaperri) May 04, 2017

We can complain, or we can be effective. I'm mos definitely taking effective means to resist twitter.com/toomuchnick/st… —

Questlove Gomez (@questlove) May 04, 2017