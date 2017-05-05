Made In LA: Carson Daly Mornings Visits Cryo Wave

By Sarah Carroll

There’s so much to see and do in our beautiful city of Los Angeles.

Here at 97.1 AMP Radio, we like discovering some of the more unique experiences in our backyard, and this week, the ladies of Carson Daly Mornings got their freeze on at Cryo Wave in Manhattan Beach!

Whole body cryotherapy is a process in which you expose your body to super cold temperatures for a limited amount of time in a controlled environment. Just how cold? -200 to -250 degrees Fahrenheit!

Cryotherapy helps treat “arthritis, joint disorders, improve post-operative recovery, manage pain, improve mood, boost metabolism and improve sleep.”

Cryo Wave offers two different methods — Juka Cryochamber and Impact Cryosauna. The chamber is an entire room you enter to experience a deep freeze. The sauna is a black octagonal structure that fits around your body while your head sticks out of the top.

Experts recommend that you start out with two-minute sessions. Once you get used to the process, you can increase it to three minutes. New clients can try Cryo Wave for just $45.

So…was the morning show tough enough to survive Cryo Wave? Check out what happened!

