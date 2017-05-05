Official Rules: Helpful Honda Niall Horan Giveaway

Helpful Honda Hashtag Sweepstakes

Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN PRIZE. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID OUTSIDE THE U.S., IN PUERTO RICO, THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS AND ALL OTHER U.S. TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, AND WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW.

ENTRY PERIOD: The Helpful Honda Hashtag Sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) starts when it is announced on the SoCal Honda Dealers Facebook page or Twitter page (depending on preferred method of entry) and ends at 3:00:00 PM Pacific Time Wednesday May 10th 2017 (“Sweepstakes Period”). ELIGIBILITY: To be eligible, entrants must, as of the date above, (i) be above the age of majority in their state of residence, (ii) be a legal resident of California, (iii) have a valid Facebook and/or Twitter account and Internet access as of the start of the Sweepstakes Period, and (iv) ensure that your privacy settings on Facebook and Twitter allow your posts to be visible to the public. Note: if your posts are not visible to the public, SoCal Honda Dealers may not receive your Sweepstakes entry.

Employees and their immediate families (i.e., parents, spouse, children, siblings, grandparents, step parents, step children and step siblings) of Sponsor, Honda Inc. and any affiliated companies, sponsors, subsidiaries, advertising agencies and third party fulfillment agencies (collectively “Sweepstakes Entities”) are not eligible to enter Sweepstakes. By participating in this Sweepstakes, entrants agree: (a) to be bound by these Official Rules and by the interpretations of these Official Rules by Sponsor, and by the decisions of Sponsor, which are final in all matters relating to the Sweepstakes; (b) to release, defend and hold harmless Sweepstakes Entities, Facebook Inc., Twitter Inc., and their respective agents, employees, officers, directors, successors and assigns, against any and all claims, injury or damage arising out of or relating to participation in this Sweepstakes and/or use or misuse or redemption of a Prize (as hereinafter defined); and (c) acknowledge acceptance of and compliance with these Official Rules. Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws.

TO ENTER: To participate in the Sweepstakes, eligible persons must review SoCal Honda Dealers’ Facebook post and/or follow @HelpfulHonda on Twitter (depending on preferred method of entry) to see the post that provides instructions for what information should be posted on Facebook and/or tweeted. Specifically, eligible persons must do the following during the Sweepstakes Period to enter in one of the following two ways:

Submit a tweet on Twitter that (i) meets the criteria set forth in the tweet by @HelpfulHonda, including a picture doing a front row face with Honda keys, (ii) includes “@HelpfulHonda” and (iii) includes @971AMPRadio

Post a comment on Facebook that (i) meets the criteria set forth in the Facebook post, including a picture doing a front row face with Honda keys, and (ii) includes @971AMPRadio

NOTE: To be eligible, entries must be received during the Sweepstakes Period. Each entry will be deemed to have been submitted by the natural person assigned the Twitter or Facebook account associated with the entry. No software-generated, robotic, programmed, script, macro or other automated online or text message entries are permitted. Limit: One (1) entry per person regardless of the platform used to enter. Sponsor discourages the creation of multiple accounts. All entries discovered to have been submitted by the same individual using multiple accounts will be disqualified. All entries submitted in accordance with these Official Rules shall be collectively hereinafter referred to as “Eligible Entries.” The odds of winning the Sweepstakes depend on the number of Eligible Entries received.

Ineligible responses include responses that are unresponsive to the question posed, as well as those that are, in whole or in part, threatening, abusive, harassing, defamatory, libelous, hateful, embarrassing to another person or entity, deceptive, obscene, invasive of another’s privacy, tortuous, contains racial slurs, or contains explicit or graphic descriptions or accounts of, sexual acts, or is not within the spirit of the Sweepstakes, as determined by Sponsor in Sponsor’s sole discretion.

WINNER SELECTION & NOTIFICATION: Ten (10) potential winners will be randomly selected from among all Eligible Entries to each receive one Prize (as defined below). Eligible Entries must meet the criteria set forth in the Facebook post and these Official Rules, and may not consist of single words submitted in an attempt to have the first entry. If there is ever a conflict between the Facebook post and the Official Rules, the terms of the Facebook post will control, to the extent that the terms are inconsistent. If no Eligible Entries are received during the Sweepstakes Period, then no Prize will be awarded. The Sponsor will contact the potential winner either (1) via direct message on Twitter or (2) by posting a comment below the potential winner’s original message on Facebook asking the potential winner to direct message the Sponsor to receive prize details. The Sponsor will contact the potential winner immediately following the conclusion of the Sweepstakes Period. Failure to respond to the contact within 5 hours or failure to accept the Prize may result in the selection of an alternate potential winner. Where permitted by law, potential Prize winners may be required to submit a publicity release and limitation of liability. Failure to complete such documents may also result in the selection of an alternate potential winner in the manner described above. PRIZE: Odds depend on number of Eligible Entries received. As noted on the SoCal Honda Dealers Facebook page, ten (10) potential winners will be randomly selected to each receive two (2) tickets to see “Niall Horan” perform at AMP Radio’s SoCal Honda Sound Stage concert, taking place on Monday, May 15th, 2017 (the “Prize”). The approximate retail value (“ARV”) of each Prize is $0.00. The total ARV of all Prizes is $0.00. Actual Prize value may vary.

Sponsor reserves the right to not seek an alternate potential Prize winner in the event that the individual originally selected is disqualified, at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Prize may not be substituted, and is neither transferable nor redeemable for cash. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a Prize of equal or greater value. The Prize winner is responsible for all federal, state, and local taxes associated with the Prize. The Prize winner is solely responsible for all fees and expenses including, but not limited to taxes, fees, meals, gratuities, insurance, incidentals, and transportation, if any, arising out of, or resulting from, acceptance or use of the Prize unless such item is specifically stated as being included with the Prize when the Prize is announced on the SoCal Honda Dealers Facebook page.

PRIVACY: To review our privacy policy, please visit http://www.socalhondadealers.com/privacy to see how we use personal information obtained in connection with this Sweepstakes.