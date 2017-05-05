Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Beyonce’s Publicist Denies Queen Bey Got Lip Injections

Beyonce’s publicist, Yvette Noel-Schure, went IN on the press for accusing Beyonce of having lip injections!

The accusations stem from a single photo Queen Bey posted on Instagram where her lips look noticeably plumper than normal. Her publicist didn’t stop at just calling the claims fake and insensitive, she provided a full speech. She said,

“What do you know about the effects of pregnancy on a woman’s entire body? Please tell me. Did you know that in addition to weight gain there is often a dramatic change in the blood flow in the system and increased fluid causing swelling? Do you know that often women’s gums get swollen? Do you know that it sometimes affects our speech, our ability to chew intently and a host of other things?” “But the sacrifice to our faces, our feet and our entire bodies is something we welcome because we bring beautiful humans into the world who will one day combat your hate and negativity. I stood silent during Beyoncé’s first pregnancy when you thought it was okay to bully her like the cowards you are, when you accused her of never being pregnant, but I simply cannot this time.” “You are the saddest individuals and picking on a pregnant lady is tantamount to possessing the coldest, despicable heart. You need to find something else to do with your time and maybe stop by a store that has happiness on sale because you need to buy some.”

Perez also talked about…Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have a joint-kids clothing line, Alanis Morissette’s ex-manager will serve six years in jail for stealing money from his clients, American Idol will likely return to TV on ABC in 2018 with Ryan Seacrest hosting, Kim Kardashian is going to have a TV show that gives you the chance to be part of her Glam Squad, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is headed to Broadway, Disney is turning the Freaky Friday musical into a TV movie, 4 Game of Thrones spin offs are in the works, another woman is suing FOX News for gender discrimination, and Lena Dunham is still in the hospital.

