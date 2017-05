By Abby Hassler

Famed DJ and producer Skrillex just dropped a new single, “Chicken Soup” with electronic artist Habstrakt.

Related: Skrillex Blames Elon Musk for Traffic Stop

This track is Skrillex’s latest contribution to HOWSLA, which is a new house-music compilation from his OWSLA label. The rest of HOWSLA features collaborations with Chris Lake, Alex Metric, Tony Quattro and Wiwek.

Listen to the new track below.