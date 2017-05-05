What’s Your Theme Song?

By Sarah Carroll

What’s the theme song to your life?

That’s the question Producer Angie asked Carson Daly and the morning show crew this earlier today.

It may sound like a challenge to sum up your entire existence into one simple song, but we thought long and hard and came up with some winners.

Better yet, many of you loyal listeners called in to share your own! Take a listen to how it all went down…

Want to hear more? Check out our songs below…

Carson Daly – “Working For The Weekend,” Loverboy

Producer Angie – “Bitch,” Meredith Brooks

Sarah – “#SELFIE,” The Chainsmokers

Surfer Stephen – “Rise Above,” Black Flag

