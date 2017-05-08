Carson Daly Mornings Latest Obsession: ‘My Favorite Murder’ Podcast

By Sarah Carroll

We just can’t get enough of true crime these days.

Back in the day, you’d get your fix with Dateline and 20/20, but after the podcast Serial blew up out of nowhere, it’s become one of the fastest-expanding genres on the market. Netflix’s Making a Murderer, HBO’s The Jinx, and S-Town…it’s everywhere you look!

Earlier this morning, Carson Daly learned that a few of his co-workers are self-admitted murderinos and our latest obsession is the podcast known as My Favorite Murder.

Come shoegaze with us on brand new episode! #myfavoritemurder #ssdgm #thedevilsnumber #retrocism #shoegaze #loveless #Bavaria photo edit by @stevenraymorris A post shared by My Favorite Murder Podcast (@myfavoritemurder) on Apr 27, 2017 at 9:04am PDT

Hosted by Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark, the weekly program discusses the fascinating details behind the some of the world’s most gruesome murders.

Death seems like a terrifying topic to binge on while you’re stuck in traffic on the 405, but Georgia and Karen’s hilarious banter keeps us entertained each and every episode.

Earlier this morning, Carson asked Elena and me to explain exactly why we can’t get enough of MFM. Take a listen:

