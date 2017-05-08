Cinco De Mayo Live Broadcast with Booker

May 8, 2017 5:22 PM
Filed Under: Booker, Cinco De Mayo, live broadcast

This year’s Cinco De Mayo was nothing but a celebration with AMP Radio’s Live Broadcast at El Cholo in La Habra. With Booker on the mic and the Spanish jams blasting, the crowd was going crazy. Take a look at the party below! 2018 Cinco De Mayo here we come!

 

