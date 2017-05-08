Dave Chappelle Joins Lady Gaga’s ‘A Star is Born’ Remake

By Hayden Wright

Lady Gaga’s remake of A Star is Born is one of the most anticipated projects on the pop culture horizon. After a successful foray into acting on American Horror Story: Hotel (for which Gaga won a Golden Globe) the Bradley Cooper-directed film will test Gaga’s power to carry a film on the big screen. Cooper also plays the male lead, while actor Sam Elliott and comedy veteran Andrew Dice Clay joined the cast early on. According to Deadline Hollywood, the production has cast another iconic funnyman: Dave Chappelle.

Related: Lady Gaga Confirms Major Film Debut in ‘A Star is Born’

Chappelle dropped off the map when his groundbreaking Comedy Central series ended in 2006, but has made a comeback this year with a trio of Netflix stand-up specials. In the film, he will play an old friend of Cooper’s character, a musician who discovers Gaga’s Ally. Gaga and Cooper filmed scenes for the movie at Coachella.

The Gaga film marks the fourth iteration of A Star is Born: The first starred Janet Gaynor in 1937 followed by a legendary 1954 reboot featuring Judy Garland. Barbra Streisand carried the latest version in 1976 opposite Kris Kristofferson.

A Star is Born is currently filming with a scheduled release date in September 2018.