Lonzo Ball Drops Freestyle Track to Drake’s ‘Free Smoke’

By Abby Hassler

“In a couple months I’ll be in a mansion with my car clean and my diamonds dancing,” UCLA Bruins basketball star Lonzo Ball raps.

Ball just released a freestyle track over the beat from Drake’s “Free Smoke.” It seems the 19-year-old athlete wants to be known for more than his basketball skills.

The track features DC The Don and showcases Ball rapping under the name ZO2, which is the same as his sneaker brand.

Listen to the track below.