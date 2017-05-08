Official Rules: Helpful Honda Halsey Giveaway

Helpful Honda Hashtag Sweepstakes
Official Rules
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN PRIZE. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID OUTSIDE THE U.S., IN PUERTO RICO, THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS AND ALL OTHER U.S. TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, AND WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW.
- ENTRY PERIOD: The Helpful Honda Hashtag Sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) starts when it is announced on the SoCal Honda Dealers Facebook page or Twitter page (depending on preferred method of entry) and ends at 3:00:00 PM Pacific Time Friday May 12th 2017 (“Sweepstakes Period”).
- ELIGIBILITY: To be eligible, entrants must, as of the date above, (i) be above the age of majority in their state of residence, (ii) be a legal resident of California, (iii) have a valid Facebook and/or Twitter account and Internet access as of the start of the Sweepstakes Period, and (iv) ensure that your privacy settings on Facebook and Twitter allow your posts to be visible to the public. Note: if your posts are not visible to the public, SoCal Honda Dealers may not receive your Sweepstakes entry.
Employees and their immediate families (i.e., parents, spouse, children, siblings, grandparents, step parents, step children and step siblings) of Sponsor, Honda Inc. and any affiliated companies, sponsors, subsidiaries, advertising agencies and third party fulfillment agencies (collectively “Sweepstakes Entities”) are not eligible to enter Sweepstakes. By participating in this Sweepstakes, entrants agree: (a) to be bound by these Official Rules and by the interpretations of these Official Rules by Sponsor, and by the decisions of Sponsor, which are final in all matters relating to the Sweepstakes; (b) to release, defend and hold harmless Sweepstakes Entities, Facebook Inc., Twitter Inc., and their respective agents, employees, officers, directors, successors and assigns, against any and all claims, injury or damage arising out of or relating to participation in this Sweepstakes and/or use or misuse or redemption of a Prize (as hereinafter defined); and (c) acknowledge acceptance of and compliance with these Official Rules. Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws.
- TO ENTER: To participate in the Sweepstakes, eligible persons must review SoCal Honda Dealers’ Facebook post and/or follow @HelpfulHonda on Twitter (depending on preferred method of entry) to see the post that provides instructions for what information should be posted on Facebook and/or tweeted. Specifically, eligible persons must do the following during the Sweepstakes Period to enter in one of the following two ways:
- Submit a tweet on Twitter that (i) meets the criteria set forth in the tweet by @HelpfulHonda, including a picture doing a front row face with Honda keys, (ii) includes “@HelpfulHonda” and (iii) includes @971AMPRadio
- Post a comment on Facebook that (i) meets the criteria set forth in the Facebook post, including a picture doing a front row face with Honda keys, and (ii) includes @971AMPRadio
NOTE: To be eligible, entries must be received during the Sweepstakes Period. Each entry will be deemed to have been submitted by the natural person assigned the Twitter or Facebook account associated with the entry. No software-generated, robotic, programmed, script, macro or other automated online or text message entries are permitted. Limit: One (1) entry per person regardless of the platform used to enter. Sponsor discourages the creation of multiple accounts. All entries discovered to have been submitted by the same individual using multiple accounts will be disqualified. All entries submitted in accordance with these Official Rules shall be collectively hereinafter referred to as “Eligible Entries.” The odds of winning the Sweepstakes depend on the number of Eligible Entries received.
Ineligible responses include responses that are unresponsive to the question posed, as well as those that are, in whole or in part, threatening, abusive, harassing, defamatory, libelous, hateful, embarrassing to another person or entity, deceptive, obscene, invasive of another’s privacy, tortuous, contains racial slurs, or contains explicit or graphic descriptions or accounts of, sexual acts, or is not within the spirit of the Sweepstakes, as determined by Sponsor in Sponsor’s sole discretion.
- WINNER SELECTION & NOTIFICATION: Ten (10) potential winners will be randomly selected from among all Eligible Entries to each receive one Prize (as defined below). Eligible Entries must meet the criteria set forth in the Facebook post and these Official Rules, and may not consist of single words submitted in an attempt to have the first entry. If there is ever a conflict between the Facebook post and the Official Rules, the terms of the Facebook post will control, to the extent that the terms are inconsistent. If no Eligible Entries are received during the Sweepstakes Period, then no Prize will be awarded. The Sponsor will contact the potential winner either (1) via direct message on Twitter or (2) by posting a comment below the potential winner’s original message on Facebook asking the potential winner to direct message the Sponsor to receive prize details. The Sponsor will contact the potential winner immediately following the conclusion of the Sweepstakes Period. Failure to respond to the contact within 5 hours or failure to accept the Prize may result in the selection of an alternate potential winner. Where permitted by law, potential Prize winners may be required to submit a publicity release and limitation of liability. Failure to complete such documents may also result in the selection of an alternate potential winner in the manner described above.
- PRIZE: Odds depend on number of Eligible Entries received. As noted on the SoCal Honda Dealers Facebook page, ten (10) potential winners will be randomly selected to each receive two (2) tickets to see “Halsey” perform at AMP Radio’s SoCal Honda Sound Stage concert, taking place on Tuesday, May 16th, 2017 (the “Prize”). The approximate retail value (“ARV”) of each Prize is $0.00. The total ARV of all Prizes is $0.00. Actual Prize value may vary.
Sponsor reserves the right to not seek an alternate potential Prize winner in the event that the individual originally selected is disqualified, at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Prize may not be substituted, and is neither transferable nor redeemable for cash. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a Prize of equal or greater value. The Prize winner is responsible for all federal, state, and local taxes associated with the Prize. The Prize winner is solely responsible for all fees and expenses including, but not limited to taxes, fees, meals, gratuities, insurance, incidentals, and transportation, if any, arising out of, or resulting from, acceptance or use of the Prize unless such item is specifically stated as being included with the Prize when the Prize is announced on the SoCal Honda Dealers Facebook page.
- PRIVACY: To review our privacy policy, please visit http://www.socalhondadealers.com/privacy to see how we use personal information obtained in connection with this Sweepstakes.
- GENERAL TERMS: Noncompliance with any of these Official Rules may result in disqualification. ANY VIOLATION OF THESE OFFICIAL RULES BY ANY PRIZE WINNER OR ANY BEHAVIOR BY ANY PRIZE WINNER THAT WILL BRING SUCH PRIZE WINNER OR SWEEPSTAKES ENTITIES INTO DISREPUTE (IN SWEEPSTAKES ENTITIES’ SOLE DISCRETION) WILL RESULT IN PRIZE WINNER’S DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE SWEEPSTAKES AND ALL PRIVILEGES AS THE PRIZE WINNER WILL BE IMMEDIATELY TERMINATED. Sweepstakes Entities are not responsible for late, lost, or misdirected entries or for any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by entrants or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Sweepstakes. Further, The Sweepstakes Entities are not responsible for any problems or technical malfunction of any telephone network or lines, computer online systems, servers, or providers, computer equipment, software, failure of any e-mail or players on account of technical problems or traffic congestion on the Internet or at any website, or any combination thereof, including, without limitation, any injury or damage to participant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from participation in the Sweepstakes. The Sweepstakes Entities are not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the Sweepstakes, errors in processing entries, identifying the potential Prize winners or in the announcement of the Prize and potential Prize winners. If, for any reason, the Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including, without limitation, infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the Sweepstakes Entities which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of these Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the Sweepstakes Period, notice will be provided by the SoCal Honda Dealers Facebook Page and @HelpfulHonda during the Sweepstakes Period. All interpretations of these Official Rules and decisions by Sponsor are final. Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any individual they suspect or find (a) to have used a software generated, robotic, programmed, script, macro or other automated online or text message entry, (b) to have tampered with the entry process or the operation of the Sweepstakes, (c) to be acting in violation of these Official Rules, (d) to be acting in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner, or with intent to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other person or (e) to have provided inaccurate information on any legal documents submitted in connection with the Sweepstakes. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY ANY INDIVIDUAL TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEBSITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SWEEPSTAKES ENTITIES RESERVE THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH INDIVIDUAL TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW. THE CALIFORNIA COURTS (STATE AND FEDERAL) SHALL HAVE SOLE JURISDICTION OF ANY CONTROVERSIES REGARDING THE SWEEPSTAKES AND THE LAWS OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA SHALL GOVERN THE SWEEPSTAKES. EACH ENTRANT WAIVES ANY AND ALL OBJECTIONS TO JURISDICTION AND VENUE IN THESE COURTS AND HEREBY SUBMITS TO THE JURISDICTION OF THOSE COURTS. Any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or in connection with this Sweepstakes, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action. ANY CLAIMS, JUDGMENTS AND/OR AWARDS SHALL BE LIMITED TO ACTUAL OUT-OF-POCKET COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH ENTERING THIS SWEEPSTAKES. ENTRANT HEREBY WAIVES ANY RIGHTS OR CLAIMS TO ATTORNEY’S FEES, INDIRECT, SPECIAL, PUNITIVE, INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES OF ENTRANT, WHETHER FORESEEABLE OR NOT AND WHETHER BASED ON NEGLIGENCE OR OTHERWISE. Entrants agree to indemnify and hold harmless the Sweepstakes Entities from any and all liability resulting or arising from the Sweepstakes, to release all rights to bring any claim, action or proceeding against the Sweepstakes Entities, Facebook Inc., and Twitter Inc., and hereby acknowledge that Sweepstakes Entities have neither made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to any prize awarded, including express warranties provided exclusively by a prize supplier that are applicable to that prize.
- WINNERS LIST: The winner will be announced via the @HelpfulHonda Twitter account and on the SoCal Honda Dealers Facebook page after the winner has been verified. To receive a list of winners, send a stamped, self-addressed envelope to: 5870 West Jefferson Blvd, Studio K, Los Angeles, CA 90016 or contact info@socalhondadealers.com by May 30th, 2017.
- SPONSOR: Southern California Honda Dealers Association, 3349 Cahuenga Blvd. W. Hollywood, CA 90068. This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed, or administered by Facebook Inc. or Twitter Inc. Any claims, complaints, and concerns should be directed to Sponsor. Any third party trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective trademark owners. The use or mention of such third party trademarks in these Official Rules or in the Sweepstakes is solely for descriptive purposes and shall in no way imply an endorsement or sponsorship of the Sweepstakes.