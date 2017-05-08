Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Chris Brown Got Served A Restraining Order On His Birthday

Karrueche Tran’s temporary restraining order against Chris Brown came through just in time for his birthday.

Chris Brown got served while walking out of a club in Houston after celebrating his 28th birthday.

While the current restraining order is only temporary, Karrueche is trying to make it permanent due to allegations that Chris Brown physically abused her and threatened to kill her. A hearing is set to take place later this month, where Karrueche is ready to testify against her ex-boyfriend.

Perez also talked about…highlights of the MTV Movie & TV Awards, Paris Jackson might play Madonna in the upcoming biopic of her life, Caitlyn Jenner’s book only debuted at #8 on the New York Times Best Seller List, Jay Cutler is going to do commentary for FOX Sports, Vanessa from The Bachelor will have a TV show about moving to LA to be closer to fiance Nick Viall, Kris Jenner and Scott Disick are developing a TV show about flipping homes, Nicki Minaj paid the tuition for fans who gets straight A’s, Loretta Lynn was hospitalized, Kanye West deleted all his social media accounts, Harry Styles’ tour is selling out and he dropped his first music video, Bill O’Reilly is going on a comedy tour with Dennis Miller, and Paris Hilton’s brother was arrested for breaking into his ex’s house and stealing the family’s Bentley.

