This Week In Sports: Liberty & Justice For All

by Brian Bernstein
MLB:
- This week sports took a backseat to life. Early in the week Baltimore Orioles’ outfielder Adam Jones not only got a bag of peanuts tossed at him, but was subjected to racial slurs at Fenway Park in Boston. Enough is enough man. This is 2017 and racism needs to end. People are people no matter what color their skin is. Jones, an African-American, spoke publicly after the game calling for the league to step in and either implement a lifetime ban from stadiums or asses a hefty fine to the culprits. As a result, the following night a Red Sox fan was ejected and banned from Fenway Park for life after making racial slurs to a man and his interracial family. I applaud the man for alerting security to this insensitive man and the Red Sox organization for taking a firm stand on racism by handing out this penalty. Seriously, enough is enough! It’s time that we as human beings start treating everybody the same and with respect. #Equality
- Hell has officially frozen over. There was a game in Southern California that was postponed because of rain. That’s right. The Dodgers’ Sunday afternoon game in San Diego was called due to rain. Despite splitting a four game series against their rival San Francisco Giants, the Blue Crew has been playing well, and getting a lot of help from rookie Cody Bellinger, who hit two homeruns on Friday and his first career grand slam Saturday night. With first-baseman Adrian Gonzalez on the disabled-list for the first time in his career, Bellinger is going to make it very difficult for the Dodgers to send him back down to the minors.
- Last week the Dodgers paid homage to long time Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully to their ring of honor by adding a plaque with a microphone on it. He joins the likes of Jackie Robinson, Tommy Lasorda, Sandy Koufax and other Dodgers’ Hall of Famers.
- The Halos are back in a mini slump losing four of their last five games. They are still holding on to second place in the AL West standings, however, they’re biting their nails as the best player in baseball, Mike Trout, nurses a hamstring injury. The Fish has a career high 17-game hitting streak and vows he will play Monday in Oakland.
NBA:
- Bron Bron and the Cavs have finally found their stride. They have started the 2017 Playoffs 8-0, meaning they have swept the first two rounds to become the first team to secure a spot in a Conference Finals. The team of the North, Toronto Raptors, was just no match for the King and his men, as Believeland proved once again that dinosaurs are still extinct. The King has put his squad on his back by averaging a measly 34.3 points and nine rebounds per game in the playoffs (add sarcastic laugh here) and will now enjoy more rest as he awaits the winner of Boston and Washington.
- San Antonio responded in a major way after getting blown out in game 1 with a blow out of their own in game 2. However, game 2 wasn’t all roses for the Spurs as they lost veteran leader Tony Parker for the playoffs with a ruptured left quadricep muscle. “Kawhi-etly doing everything Leonard” showed up to game 2 with a beard trimmer and scared James Harden into shooting 3-17 for 13 points. But after losing game 3 and home court advantage, the Rockets evened the series in game 4 sending it back to San Antonio.
- Golden State is just having too much fun on the court. Like the Cavs, they too are looking to sweep the first two rounds and can do so with a win in Utah Monday night. There’s not much to say about the Mike Brown led Warriors except that Head Coach Steve Kerr remains out with back problems. Wouldn’t it be awesome to see Mike Brown lead the Warriors to a championship over the Cavs? Fingers crossed.
- The Great Wall of Washington used a 26-0 run in the third quarter Sunday to distance themselves from the Leprechauns of Boston to even the series at two games apiece. Bradley Beal led all scores with 29 points while John Wall put in 27 to go along with 12 assists. Mr. “Mo”-mentum has shifted over to the nations capital heading back to Bean Town for game 5.
NHL:
- Sidney Crosby returned to the Penguins lineup for game 5, but Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals fought off elimination to force a game 6. Game 6 will be in Pittsburgh where the defending champs will look to knock off their rivals for the ninth time in 10 playoff boughts. Pitt 3 – Wash. 2
- The Nashville Predators danced their way into the Western Conference Finals by defeating the St. Louis Blues in six games. They await the winner of the Edmonton Oilers and the Anaheim “Mighty” Ducks. Nash. 4 – St. L 2
- The Edmonton Oilers took an L the last three games, but Sunday night they bounced back. They did so with a monstrous 7-1 victory over the Might Ducks of Anaheim to force a game 7. The final deciding game will take place Wednesday in Anaheim. Edmon 3 – Anah 3
NFL:
- Detroit Lions defensive lineman Haloti Ngata may have started a new trend for NFL players. With the scare of life threatening head trauma in football, Ngata spent two weeks having his brain tested and examined to make sure he is healthy enough to play without risk. Ngata, 33, wanted to make sure he was at no risk of life threatening illness down the road so he can be a fully functional father to his kids the rest of his life. I think this was a genius idea to get tested and we will see a domino effect of players following in his footsteps for years to come. Rodger Goodell just may be the only non-fan of this potential epidemic.