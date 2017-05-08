WATCH: Kristen Bell Helps Teen With ‘Frozen’-Themed Promposal

By Sarah Carroll

Kristen Bell is one of the many celebrities filling in for Jimmy Kimmel while he’s on paternity leave, and she used her hosting powers for good last week.

The actress helped a teen pull off an epic promposal on the late night talk show.

Bell kicked off the bit by inviting two audience members to embark on a ‘Frozen’-themed scavenger hunt. After they put on their Elsa and Anna dresses, Bell explained that the first person to find Kristoff on Hollywood Boulevard would win a prize.

Both young women ran out of the studio and that’s when Bell revealed the whole scavenger hunt was one big ruse. Michael, a high school student, was secretly dressed up as Kristoff so he could ask his classmate, Sarah, to the prom!

“Now to make things more dramatic, Sarah and Michael have never been on a date before,” Bell explained. “Sarah has no idea Michael is asking her to prom. This could go terribly wrong, but you’ve got to admit it would make great TV, right?”

Once Sarah returned to the studio with Kristoff, Michael took off his headpiece to reveal himself.

“Sarah, there’s something I wanted to ask you, but I didn’t know the words, so Kristen Bell is going to help me,” Michael said.

That’s when Bell suddenly started to sing, “Do You Want To Build A Snowman?” with prom-themed lyrics.

So…did Sarah say yes? Find out below!

