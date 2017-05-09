The BAE Show Artist Spotlight: Alok

May 9, 2017 6:34 PM
Filed Under: alok, Artist Spotlight, The Bae Show

By Desiree Bibayan 

Get to know Brazil’s best DJ before anyone else. Listen to Alok’s latest track below & hear it on The BAE show this Sunday night 9pm!

ALOK

 

Brazil’s biggest DJ, Alok, is starting to conquer more than South America’s EDM scene. His self described “Brazilian Bass” sound first got got him international recognition for his track, “Hear Me Now” with vocalist Zeeba & producer Bruno Martini. Alok grew up in a music heavy family with both parents and his brother being DJs but as the Brazilian talent perused his solo career, he stepped away from his family’s trance sound and started creating techno-house inspired EDM with a pop twist. His tracks all seem to have a sunny, happy vibe that he proudly gives credit to the lifestyle of his home country. You can see Alok live in San Diego at this year’s LED.

 

 

