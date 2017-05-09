Carson Daly Mornings Share Their Favorite ‘Mom-isms’

By Sarah Carroll

Mother’s Day is just around the corner…this Sunday, to be exact!

In honor of the holiday, Carson Daly and the morning show shared their favorite mom-isms, you know, the weird sayings your mom used to holler at you. Sometimes, they don’t even make any sense!

“Nothing good happens after midnight,” Carson’s mom infamously said. And it seemed like a perfectly reasonable adage until his late night show, Last Call, started airing at 1:30am!

Earlier today, the rest of us morning show folk chimed in with some of our favorite mom-isms and it wasn’t long until you all lit up the phone lines with yours! Take a listen…

