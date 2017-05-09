Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Taylor Swift Is Verified On Spotify

May 9, 2017 11:34 AM By Perez Hilton's Daily Update
Filed Under: Alexandra Daddario, American Idol, angelina jolie, Baywatch, Ben Affleck, brad pitt, Carson Daly, Conrad Hilton, David Lynch, Harry Styles, Perez Hilton's Daily Update, Perez Hitlon, Phaedra Parks, Real Housewives of Atlanta, Richard Simmons, Spotify, Taylor Swift, Tess Ward, zac efron

Swifties are shook!

Taylor Swift’s been off the radar for a while, spending 100% of her time working on new music in Nashville. But keen-eyed fans noticed her Spotify page is verified!

This is a big deal. Not only does this mean new music may be coming sooner rather than later, but also that there’s a chance Apple Music won’t be the only platform where fans will be able to stream her music.

Perez also talked about…Angelina Jolie bought a new house in the same neighborhood as Brad Pitt, Zac Efron might be dating his Baywatch co-star Alexandra Daddario, American Idol is officially returning on ABC, Harry Styles is dating food blogger Tess Ward, video of Conrad Hilton’s arrest shows him calling Police racial and gay slurs, Phaedrea was kicked off RHOA for spreading rape rumors, Richard Simmons is suing the owners of RadarOnline and the National Inquirer for defamation, Ben Affleck went to the Father-Daughter Dance with daughter Seraphina, and David Lynch is retiring from movies but not TV.

