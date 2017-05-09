POLL: Where Do You Take The First Bite On These Foods?

By Sarah Carroll

We love us some food any time of the day or night.

But today, we’re not talking about WHAT we’re eating…we’re talking about HOW we’re eating.

BuzzFeed recently polled its users on a series of questions based on the topic, “Where Do You Take The First Bite On These Foods?”

For example, when chowing down a piece of pizza…do you start at the pointy end, the crust, or are you a total savage who takes a bite out of the side?

Naturally, Producer Angie needed to know if Carson’s eating habits lined up with everyone else’s. It’s the most ridiculous poll ever and yet we were utterly fascinated by it.

Take a listen to see how Carson did!

Follow AMP Radio on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram