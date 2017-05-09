Snapchat Now Has A ‘Boomerang’-Ish Feature

By: Crystal Zahler

Instagram and Snapchat were practically identical App twins. But not to worry Snapchat lovers, the new update is definitely stepping up the game with additional features!

First things first, now you can send a ‘Looping Video,’ which yes sounds very similar to Instagram’s Boomerangs, but it allows you to send a video to friends on an endless loop until they decide to stop watching.

‘Limitless Snaps’ are now possible! Your friends can see a picture for as long as they want, which may come in super handy when you need your friend to decide which dress looks cuter, or which chips you should get for movie night.

Then there is a ‘Magic Eraser’ which can pretty much eliminate any unwanted people or things in your Snap! *POOF* Gone.

Can’t forget the new emoji feature either; choose an emoji and draw with it instead of a color. Hearts, smileys and rainbows oh my!

Uh-oh Instagram better watch its’ back! Snapchat is coming back strong.