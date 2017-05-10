Bow Wow Caught Lying About ‘Private Jet’

May 10, 2017 10:32 AM
Filed Under: Bow Wow, Social Media

By Sarah Carroll

Well, this is awkward.

Bow Wow is getting roasted on social media after lying about flying in a private jet.

A couple days ago, the rapper also known as Shad Moss posted a photo of his lavish travel accommodations with the caption: “Travel day. NYC press run for Growing Up Hip Hop. Lets gooo. I promise to bring yall the hottest show EVER. May 25th on @wetv.”

Nobody really seemed to mind that he was humble-bragging until Twitter user @Al_Khee pointed out that Bow Wow was allegedly flying on a commercial airliner at that very same moment!

He was even further exposed when it was revealed that he likely stole the photo from a VIP transportation website based in Fort Lauderdale.

The controversy has inspired a brand new social media trend — the #BowWowChallenge — in which people hilariously fake their own social media stunts.

Bow Wow has not yet responded to the embarrassing incident, but he continues to post on social media.

My hustle is non stop. I never stop hustling. #GUHHATL

A post shared by Bow wow (@shadmoss) on

More from Carson Daly
