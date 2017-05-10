Bow Wow Caught Lying About ‘Private Jet’

By Sarah Carroll

Well, this is awkward.

Bow Wow is getting roasted on social media after lying about flying in a private jet.

A couple days ago, the rapper also known as Shad Moss posted a photo of his lavish travel accommodations with the caption: “Travel day. NYC press run for Growing Up Hip Hop. Lets gooo. I promise to bring yall the hottest show EVER. May 25th on @wetv.”

Travel day. NYC press run for Growing Up Hip Hop. Lets gooo. I promise to bring yall the hottest show EVER. May 25th on @wetv A post shared by Bow wow (@shadmoss) on May 8, 2017 at 6:53am PDT

Nobody really seemed to mind that he was humble-bragging until Twitter user @Al_Khee pointed out that Bow Wow was allegedly flying on a commercial airliner at that very same moment!

He was even further exposed when it was revealed that he likely stole the photo from a VIP transportation website based in Fort Lauderdale.

Yeap using Google's Reverse Image search Bow Wow image was taken from Fort Lauderdale VIP Service. 😁 pic.twitter.com/zgxmkNIBpF — Prince Sylvester (@SylvesterMind) May 9, 2017

The controversy has inspired a brand new social media trend — the #BowWowChallenge — in which people hilariously fake their own social media stunts.

Blessed 🙏 My new ride at the car wash. #BowWowChallenge pic.twitter.com/unoT3kQWeU — Antonio (@antologies) May 10, 2017

Bow Wow has not yet responded to the embarrassing incident, but he continues to post on social media.

My hustle is non stop. I never stop hustling. #GUHHATL A post shared by Bow wow (@shadmoss) on May 9, 2017 at 10:56am PDT

