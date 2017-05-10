The BAE Show Artist Spotlight: Goldroom

By Desiree Bibayan

GOLDROOM

The Boston born, turned LA local, Josh Legg, has been creating chilled out EDM under the moniker Goldroom since 2011. His stage name comes from one of LA’s finest dive bars, The Goldroom, an Echo Park favorite known for it’s deliciously strong drinks and distinct atmosphere. The DJ, producer, & songwriter describes his music as “dance music for the backyard or beach” for it’s euphoric and slowed tempo. His album, West Of The West is out now