Moms Don’t Want Breakfast In Bed This Mother’s Day

May 10, 2017 7:09 AM
Filed Under: Family, mom, mother, Mother's Day, Parenthood, parenting

By Sarah Carroll

Serving mom breakfast in bed on Mother’s Day is one of our favorite childhood memories, but it turns out it was probably your mom’s worst nightmare!

According to a recent Zagat survey, only four percent of mothers actually enjoy eating breakfast in bed.

So…what’s a sure fire way to make mom happy? 53% say they want to be taken out to a restaurant.

The poll found that brunch is the most popular meal. 43 percent of moms are looking forward to Eggs Benedict, 35 percent are team omelette, and 19 percent want avocado toast.

Want to turn up with the woman who gave you life? The most popular brunch cocktail is a Mimosa (23%). Bloody Mary’s came in at a very close second place (22%).

