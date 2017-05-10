Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Meghan Trainor In Talks To Co-Host The ‘Beat Shazam’ Game Show

May 10, 2017 11:22 AM By Perez Hilton's Daily Update
Filed Under: Abby Lee Miller, Beat Shazam, Brittany Kerr, Calvin Harris, Carson Daly, Christopher 'Big Black' Boykin, Dance Moms, Demi Lovato, Guilherme 'Bomba' Vasconcelos, Jamie Foxx, Jason Aldean, Kanye West, Katy Perry, Kehlani, Meghan Trainor, Perez Hilton, Perez Hilton's Daily Update, Rob & Big, Zooey Deschanel

Jamie Foxx is putting YOU up against Shazam for FOX’s new game show and Meghan Trainor is in talks to be his side kick.

The show is an interactive, musical game show where contestants can earn cash…if they can name a song and artist faster than the Shazam app.

We’ll find out if Meghan Trainor secured her co-host position when the show debuts May 25 on FOX.

Perez also talked about…’Rob & Big’ star Christopher ‘Big Black’ Boykin passed away, Dance Mom’s Abby Lee Miller will serve one year in jail for bankruptcy fraud, Kanye West is recording music on top of a mountain in Wyoming, Zooey Dechanel named her new baby boy Charlie Wolf, Calvin Harris’s next album features a collab with Taylor Swift’s nemesis Katy Perry, Kehlani explained to fans why she cancelled her concert mid-show, Demi Lovato broke up with her MMA fighter boyfriend Guilherme ‘Bomba’ Vasconcelos, and Jason Aldean & Brittany Kerr are expecting their first baby.

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles

