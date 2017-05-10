Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Meghan Trainor In Talks To Co-Host The ‘Beat Shazam’ Game Show

Jamie Foxx is putting YOU up against Shazam for FOX’s new game show and Meghan Trainor is in talks to be his side kick.

The show is an interactive, musical game show where contestants can earn cash…if they can name a song and artist faster than the Shazam app.

We’ll find out if Meghan Trainor secured her co-host position when the show debuts May 25 on FOX.

Perez also talked about…’Rob & Big’ star Christopher ‘Big Black’ Boykin passed away, Dance Mom’s Abby Lee Miller will serve one year in jail for bankruptcy fraud, Kanye West is recording music on top of a mountain in Wyoming, Zooey Dechanel named her new baby boy Charlie Wolf, Calvin Harris’s next album features a collab with Taylor Swift’s nemesis Katy Perry, Kehlani explained to fans why she cancelled her concert mid-show, Demi Lovato broke up with her MMA fighter boyfriend Guilherme ‘Bomba’ Vasconcelos, and Jason Aldean & Brittany Kerr are expecting their first baby.

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles