What’s Your Guilty Pleasure Food?

May 10, 2017 8:32 AM
By Sarah Carroll

Time to fess up!

We all have that one craving that we’re kind of embarrassed about.

Maybe it’s Spam or Jack in the Box tacos…something that shouldn’t be delicious under any circumstances, but for some reason, we can’t get enough of it.

Earlier today, Carson Daly and the morning show came clean about our deepest, darkest guilty pleasures.

Tostadas and ketchup? SpaghettiOs with those suspect meatballs? Yeah, we’re nasty!

Turns out we weren’t alone because you all lit up the phone lines with your own foodie confessions. Take a listen:

