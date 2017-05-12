Watch Katy Perry Get Served in ‘Bon Appétit’ Video

Katy Perry has debuted the visual for her new single “Bon Appétit,” featuring Migos.

The clip features Perry being kneaded and basted as she’s cooked in a variety of dishes, like pie and soup. However, with the help of Migos she turns the tables on those who want to eat her, no pun intended.

The track is the second single from Perry’s forthcoming studio album. She previously released “Chained to the Rhythm,” which features Skip Marley, the grandson of Bob Marley.

Check out Katy’s new video below.