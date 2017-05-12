Kendrick Lamar Pulled Over, No Ticket Despite Multiple Violations

Kendrick Lamar was pulled over today (May 12) by a Beverly Hills police officer but skated free of any tickets despite his Mercedes-Benz G Wagon being in violation of multiple laws.

Related: Unreleased Lil Wayne / Kendrick Lamar Track Surfaces

As a TMZ cameraman rolled up to the murdered out SUV, the motorcycle cop explained that Lamar was not cited for any infraction. “Just a routine check,” he explained as he rode off. The officer indicated that Lamar had been originally pulled over for not having any plates. It’s likely that the rapper had not received them yet from the DMV. But that doesn’t explain why the officer didn’t cite him for dark tinted windows and windshield which are illegal in California.

Looks like Lamar caught the officer on a good day. Watch the traffic stop unfold below.