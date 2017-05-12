Miley Cyrus Sets the Record Straight on ‘Malibu,’ Smoking Pot, & Donald Trump

By Sarah Carroll

Miley Cyrus knows people have a lot of misconceptions about her, but that’s never stopped her from living her truth.

Yesterday (May 12), she released one of her most intimate records yet, “Malibu,” and it instantly shot up to #1 on iTunes in 33 countries.

“I’m so excited that everyone loves ‘Malibu’ so much because it is such a personal record that I hoped like you said, everyone could find their meaning in this song and not just think this is a song about my life. It’s about everyone’s paradise, everyone’s bliss,” she told Carson Daly on 97.1 AMP Radio.

“Malibu” reads like a love letter to her fiancé, Liam Hemsworth, but Cyrus pointed out that there’s a deeper meaning behind the lyrics.

“It’s definitely about love. If that’s how it is, that’s what it is, but it’s saying ‘you brought me here and I’m happy that you did.’ Next, ‘cuz now I’m as free as birds catchin’ the wind.’ Because now, I’m not locked in the Hollywood grid where I can’t escape everyone. We had a drone in my freakin’ backyard one time because people didn’t want to give me any privacy and I can’t live like that…and now, I’ve found this freedom of being able to say – I think people respect my privacy more because I’ve created boundaries.”

The 24-year-old singer-songwriter says you can expect to hear a “little bit of everything” on her upcoming sixth studio album, which she plans to drop later this year.

“I was actually even asking Liam [Hemsworth] the other day because some of his buddies were asking me how would I explain the record…he was like, ‘It’s kind of just cool music that sounds like her. It’s no genre, really.’ All the songs are very different… It’s not really a country record, but I think I’m kind of embracing my roots more than I’ve been able to do. More like the ‘Jolene’ stuff that you like.”

Cyrus first announced her new project in an interview with Billboard, which went viral after she revealed she had stopped smoking marijuana for the past three weeks.

“I didn’t really ‘announce [it].’ I was asked if I wanted to smoke and I said I can’t,” she explained. “I think when people work, they need to be focused to be able to accomplish everything that you want and so that’s where I’m at right now. This is, for me, a very happy time, but also, it’s not time to just play, it’s really time to be very clear about what I want. And what I want is to be able to exactly kind of say what I feel.”

Just because Miley’s gone cold turkey for now doesn’t necessarily mean she’s given up pot for good.

“‘Never say never,’ in the wise words of [Justin] Bieber,” she joked. “I never want anyone to be able to bust me on anything, or be able to say, ‘Well you said this and now you did this!’”

Critics also felt Cyrus slighted Ed Sheeran and John Mayer in her Billboard interview when she compared their music to “granola.” She was quick to clarify that she meant nothing malicious by her comments.

“I was asked if that’s what [my] album sounds like. And I said that I make an album, you know, inspired by what I listen to…I listen to Johnny Cash, I listen to Elvis…I was just saying that I listen to what my dad listens to, even though my dad loves Ed Sheeran, actually.”

Cyrus also had kind words for someone else she’s clashed with in the past — President Donald Trump. When Daly asked if she had come to terms with the fact that Trump is the nation’s leader, she simply said, “You know, I think acceptance is key. I think acceptance, moving forward, growing, and I think taking responsibility.”

