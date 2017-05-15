Kendrick Lamar Extends 2017 DAMN. Tour

By Annie Reuter

Kendrick Lamar has extended his 2017 DAMN. Tour, once again. In early May, Lamar announced the initial extension of his tour with added dates in July and August. Now, the rapper has scheduled dates through September.

Lamar’s North American tour will include performances by YG and D.R.A.M. who serve as support acts on the new dates, starting August 11 in Anaheim, Calif. through September 2 in Miami, Florida. Meanwhile, Travis Scott ad D.R.A.M. are openers throughout the previously announced tour dates that run through early August. Lamar’s complete 2017 tour dates are below. Tickets for the new tour stops go on sale May 20 at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation.

DAMN. Tour Dates:

7/12 – Phoenix AZ @ Gila River Arena

7/14 – Dallas TX @ American Airlines Center

7/15 – Houston TX @ Toyota Center

7/17 – Duluth GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

7/19 – Philadelphia PA @ Wells Fargo Center

7/20 – Brooklyn NY @ Barclay Center

7/21 – Washington DC @ Verizon Center

7/22 – Boston MA @ TD Garden

7/23 – Brooklyn NY @ Barclays Center

7/25 – Toronto ON @ Air Canada Centre

7/26 – Auburn Hills MI @ The Palace of Auburn Hills

7/27 – Chicago IL @ United Center

7/29 – Denver CO @ Pepsi Center

8/1 – Seattle WA @ Tacoma Dome

8/2 – Vancouver BC @ Rogers Arena

8/4 – Oakland CA @ Oracle Arena

8/5 – Las Vegas NV @ T-Mobile Arena

8/6 – Los Angeles CA @ STAPLES Center

8/8 – Los Angeles CA @ STAPLES Center

8/9 – Los Angeles CA @ STAPLES Center

8/11 – Anaheim CA @ Honda Center

8/12 – San Jose CA @ SAP Center

8/13 – Sacramento CA @ Golden 1 Center

8/16 – Kansas City MO @ Sprint Center

8/18 – Lincoln NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

8/19 – St. Paul MN @ Xcell Energy Center

8/20 – Chicago IL @ United Center

8/22 – Columbus OH @ Schottenstein Center

8/23 – Toronto OH @ Air Canada Centre

8/24 – Monreal QC @ Bell Centre

8/25. – Newark NJ @ Prudential Center

8/29 – Charlotte NC @ Spectrum Center

8/30 – Nashville TN @ Bridgestone Arena

8/1 – Tampa FL @ Amalie Arena

8/2 – Miami FL @ American Airlines Arena