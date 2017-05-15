Paramore Announce Additional 2017 Tour Dates

By Abby Hassler

After releasing their fifth studio album, After Laughter, Paramore announced they are adding a second leg to their 2017 tour dates. Called “Tour Two,” the band kicks off their fall tour dates Sept. 6 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Paramore will continue their North American fall tour through mid-October. The band’s European and festival summer “Tour One” schedule kicked off at Nashville’s Exit/In venue last week.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, May 24, at 10:00 AM local time via Live Nation.

Check out the “Tour Two” dates below.

9/6 – Jacksonville, FL @ Moran Theater

9/8 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

9/9 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

9/11 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

9/13 – Washington, D.C. @ MGM National Harbor Theater

9/15 – Detroit, MI @ The Fox Theatre

9/16-17 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

9/19 – Sioux City, IA @ Orpheum Theatre

9/21 – Denver, CO @ BellCo Theatre

9/22 – Orem, UT @ Utah Valley University Events Center

9/24 – Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre

9/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theater

9/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comercia Theatre

9/29 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Center at Sugar Land

9/30 Dallas, TX @ Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie

10/2 – Atlanta, GA @ The Fox Theater

10/4 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

10/7 – Boston, MA @ Boston Opera House

10/10 Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Bethlehem Event Center

10/12 – Montreal, QC @ St. Denis Theatre

10/13 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

10/15 – Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theatre

10/17 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

