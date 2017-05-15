Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Chanel Wants You To Buy A $2,000 Boomerang

Chanel wants you to buy a boomerang for $2,000.

No, they’re not asking you to dish out serious cash for that cute, moving photo you just posted on Insta – they want you to buy a physical boomerang….like the Australian aboriginal hunting instrument that comes back to you when you throw it.

The boomerang is only one of the items available through their luxury sport collection, which also includes $2,000 tennis rackets and $570 tennis balls, and beach rackets and balls for $4,800.

The internet was quick to criticize Chanel for their branded boomerang, calling it cultural appropriation.

Perez also talked about….LA Reid is leaving Sony after being accused of sexual harassment, Avi Kaplan is leaving the Pentatonix, Thomas Rhett and his wife adopted a daughter, Kilo Ren is the fastest rising baby name, NBC’s next musical will be Jesus Christ Superstar, FOX’s next musicals will be RENT and A Christmas Story, American Idol wants Katy Perry to be a judge but she just announced her tour, Jim Parsons married his partner, 2 Broke Girls and Scream Queens got cancelled, Ryan Murphy has a new show called 911 coming to FOX, Arrested Development Season 5 is coming to Netflix, and Drake went to prom with his cousin.

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles