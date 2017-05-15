Plan Ahead As Massive Terminal Shuffle At LAX Continues

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – The big shuffle at Los Angeles International Airport resumed Sunday and airport officials are recommending travelers arrive at least three hours early for domestic flights and four hours for international. Nearly 30 airlines in terminals 2, 3, 5 and 6 are swapping places.

CBS2’s Eric Mandy was LAX Sunday evening where she encountered some confused and stressed-out passengers. More airlines were expected to move overnight.

Delta was in four different terminals at one point Sunday night. One Delta passenger arrived in Terminal 3, but her flight was in Terminal 5. “If I didn’t have time it would be a problem, I’d probably miss my flight,” she said.

A passenger from Denver was scratching her head about an email from Spirit Airlines.

“Why are they sending me a message today? when my flight is coming in today? telling me the terminal is moving tomorrow,” Sunny Broman asked. “I’m not going to be here tomorrow, it’s not going to effect me.”

“LAX on the MOVE” began Friday night and was off to a seemingly smooth start as officials reported no flight delays or cancellations Saturday connected to the giant move. When it is completed next week, 15 airlines will have relocated their operations.

There are many volunteers with green vests that say “ASK ME” on their backs willing to help and shuttle buses are available to help get travelers to the right terminal.

The airlines in new locations Saturday were Allegiant and Frontier, which have both moved from Terminal 3 to Terminal 5; Boutique Air, which has moved from Terminal 3 to Terminal 6; Sun Country, which has moved from Terminal 2 to Terminal 5; and Virgin America, which has moved from Terminal 3 to Terminal 6.

Virgin Australian will now check-in passengers at Terminal 2, but continue to stage aircraft at the Tom Bradley International Terminal. Volaris will continue to check in passengers at Terminal 2, but stage its aircraft at the Tom Bradley International Terminal.

Delta is in the midst of a three-night transition from Terminals 5 and 6 to Terminals 2 and 3. Delta flights were arriving and departing from Terminals 3, 5 and 6 Saturday.

Read more at CBSLA.com