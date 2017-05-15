This Week In Sports: RE2PECT

by Brian Bernstein
NBA:
- After chasing James Harden with a shaving kit for an entire series, the San Antonio Spurs emerged victorious over the Houston Rockets setting up the Western Conference Finals everyone was banking on, the Spurs versus the Golden State Warriors. Everything was coming up black and silver; that was until Kawhi Leonard rolled his ankle twice in the third quarter and was forced to exit the game. When he left, the Spurs were up 23 points, but could not continue their pace when he left and were outscored by 25. San Antonio let game one slip away 113-111, but may have lost much more than just game 1. Game 2 will be Tuesday with no assurance that Leonard will play.
- 24 hours after the Washington Capitals lost game 7 at home, the Washington Wizards hosted the Boston Celtics in an elimination game. With the Wizards heartbeat beginning to flat line, John Wall delivered a clutch three-point shot to promise the Wizards at least one more game. Isaiah Thomas and the C’s will hope they have enough firepower to break down the Wall and achieve a date against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals.
MLB:
- The Dodgers have certainly picked up their play. They are finally getting contribution from both sides of the ball. The pitching, other than Clayton Kershaw, has found their footing while their bats have appeared to get over their fear of contact. Cody Bellinger is doing a lot of the hitting, but the others are finally starting to hit with runners in scoring position. The Blue Crew split the weekend series against the Colorado Rockies, remaining one and a half games behind them for first in the NL West.
- The Halos have been playing 500 baseball in the past two weeks, but are happy to get all-star Mike Trout back from a hamstring injury. Trout hit his 11th homerun this season and his third in as many games during the Angels 4-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Mother’s Day. They find themselves seven and a half games behind the Houston Astros’ for the top spot in the AL West and will hope to make up some ground as the host the struggling Chicago White Sox.
- In case you’ve missed it, the New York Yankees are relevant again. All rise! The honorable Judge is now entering the batter’s box. Rookie sensation Aaron Judge has rejuvenated this historic franchise. At 6’7, 282 lbs, the Judge has made it clear that his M.O is to crush the stuffing out of balls. He leads the ML with 14-homeruns thus far. The Yanks are 22-13 and lead the AL East a quarter of the way into the season.
- The Yankees honored Derek Jeter Sunday night prior to their game against the Houston Astros. The soon to be hall of fame short-stop was a 14x All-Star, 5x World Series Champion, 2000 World Series MVP, and a 5x Gold Glove winner. He entered the Yankee Stadium Hall of Fame marking the final single digit number to be retired. No Yankee player from here on out can rock a single digit number. #RE2PECT
NHL:
- After beating the Washington Capitals in game 7, the Pittsburgh Penguins surrendered game 1 in overtime to the Ottawa Senators. The Senators, the only Canadian team left in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, stole home-ice advantage and will look to take a commanding 2-0 series lead Monday night before returning to the Great White North.
- The Anaheim Ducks bounced back from a game 1 loss in overtime to tie the series at one game apiece. The Ducks have had rocky starts in both of the first two games, finding themselves climbing out of a two-goal deficit twice, but the important thing is they evened the series. The Western Conference Finals will head to Nashville starting Tuesday night.
Olympics:
- The International Olympic Committee sent a team to Los Angeles to scout the locations of the sites LA plans to use for the 2024 games. LA still has to be awarded the honor of hosting the 2024 Summer Games over Pairs. LA plans to use multiple spots around the city, USC, UCLA, Downtown, Santa Monica, and Long Beach to accommodate all the different sports.
FIFA:
- The United States, along with Mexico and Canada, are lobbying to host the 2026 World Cup together after Russia and Qatar. With Europe and Asia out of contention for the next bid, the three major North American countries are hoping their already standing professional stadiums will make it an easy decision for the FIFA Committee because it will help save money unlike countries needing to build suitable arenas. The US will host 30 games, while Mexico and Canada will each host 10.