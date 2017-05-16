Watch Halsey Perform LIVE in the SoCal Honda Sound Stage at AMP Radio | CLICK HERE

Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Zac Efron To Play Serial Killer Ted Bundy

May 16, 2017 12:24 PM By Perez Hilton's Daily Update
Zac Efron’s taking a break from comedies to turn into one of the most notorious serial killers of all time.

He was just cast as Ted Bundy in the upcoming film ‘Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile’.

The film will be told from the perspective of Elizabeth Kloepfer, Bundy’s longtime girlfriend who eventually turned him in after repeatedly denying the possibility he could’ve committed over 30 acts of homicide.

The movie is set to begin production in October and will be directed by Academy Award and Emmy-nominated documentary filmmaker Joe Berlinger.

Perez also talked about…RHONJ’s Dina Manzo was hospitalized after her house got robbed, Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell broke up, Katy Perry’s deal with American Idol might be confirmed, American Idol alum Chris Daughtry might be a judge on the ABC reboot, George RR Martin says the Game of Thrones spinoffs will feature all new characters, Bethenny Frankel and A-Rod are joining the cast of Shark Tank, David Hasselhoff’s daughter got arrested for DUI, Antonio Sobato Jr and his wife are divorcing among substance abuse allegations, former Paramount Pictures CEO Brad Grey passed away, actual pirates stole Pirates Of The Caribbean 5, Olivia Newton John is bedridden due to sciatica, Ethan Embry opened about his struggle with substance abuse, Harry Styles’ girlfriend asked fans to ‘be kind to me’, and Luis Fonsi’s ‘Despacito’ remix featuring Justin Bieber is the first Spanish language #1 song since the ‘Macarena’.

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles

