Watch Niall Horan Perform LIVE in the SoCal Honda Sound Stage at AMP Radio | CLICK HERE

Watch Halsey Perform LIVE in the SoCal Honda Sound Stage at AMP Radio

May 16, 2017 9:32 AM
Filed Under: Halsey

Today (May 16th) we’ve got Halsey in the SoCal Honda Sound Stage at AMP Radio!

Missed out on getting tickets? Don’t live in Los Angeles? No worries!

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE WEBCAST

You can watch the entire webcast LIVE starting at 3pm PT.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From New Music, Music News, Concerts, Gossip - 97.1 AMP RADIO

Mornings with Carson Daly
Interviews
97.1 Seconds With

Listen Live