The BAE Show Artist Spotlight: ZHU

May 16, 2017 1:30 PM
Filed Under: The Bae Show, ZHU

By Desiree Bibayan 

ZHU

You know Steven Zhu, okay, maybe you don’t know him as a person, but you know his work. Regardless if you love EDM or hate it, you have doubtlessly heard the chorus line, “Baby, I’m faded, all I want to do is drive home to you, baby, I’m wasted all I want to do is drive home to you.” That’s him, that’s Grammy nominated ZHU. The Chinese American producer and vocalist has countless remixes of the “Faded,” which integrated deep house into the mainstream. His impressive Coachella performance last year had fans questioning if he was the next Daft Punk, with his high energy and anonymity. His latest single, “Intoxicate” has us glad he’s back from touring to put our more tracks.

 

