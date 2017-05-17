Someone Finally Designed A Beer For Drinking In The Shower

By Sarah Carroll

Do you like taking showers? Do you like drinking beer?

Now you can combine the best of both worlds with the ultimate shower beer.

Brewery PangPang and creative firm Snask have released an ale specifically designed for drinking in the shower.

Shower Beer is a joint venture between PangPang and @snasksthlm This chubby little friend is the perfect way to wash away the work day and get ready to get down and dirty for real. It's a 10% Double PaleAle, brewed with a healthy doze of Citra, and has been left it long enough in the fermenter to start producing natural soap components. First batch sold out in minutes, but a fresh one is on its way. I won't shower until its been bottled ! Fredrik, PangPang A post shared by Stockholms first Micro Brewery (@pangpangbrewery) on Jan 7, 2017 at 10:46am PST

The 10% pale ale is sold in small 6oz bottles. Why? You can quickly consume it in just three gulps, but it’s still strong enough to give you that pre-game buzz.

Unfortunately, the first batch of Shower Beer is sold out and only available in Sweden…for now.

Check out the Snask website for all of the details.

