Watch Halsey Perform LIVE in the SoCal Honda Sound Stage at AMP Radio | CLICK HERE

Someone Finally Designed A Beer For Drinking In The Shower

May 17, 2017 7:00 AM
Filed Under: alcohol, beer, Shower beer

By Sarah Carroll

Do you like taking showers? Do you like drinking beer?

Now you can combine the best of both worlds with the ultimate shower beer.

Brewery PangPang and creative firm Snask have released an ale specifically designed for drinking in the shower.

The 10% pale ale is sold in small 6oz bottles. Why? You can quickly consume it in just three gulps, but it’s still strong enough to give you that pre-game buzz.

Unfortunately, the first batch of Shower Beer is sold out and only available in Sweden…for now.

Check out the Snask website for all of the details.

Follow AMP Radio on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

 

More from Carson Daly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From New Music, Music News, Concerts, Gossip - 97.1 AMP RADIO

Mornings with Carson Daly
Interviews
97.1 Seconds With

Listen Live