Niall Horan Says He ‘Feels the Pressure’ of Being on His Own, Talks New Album & More in the SoCal Honda Sound Stage

Niall Horan performed LIVE in the SoCal Honda Sound Stage at AMP Radio for a small group of fans at 97.1 AMP Radio.

After the show, he talked to Booker about his new album, going on tour, and what’s it’s like to be out on his own after being part of One Direction for so long.

He told us that the pressure of being on his own is definitely there.

“I’m really competitive with myself. I think it’s tough out there right now, you’re competing against the Biebers of the world, Drake, Ed, H. It’s a different world than it was four years ago.”

But fans need not fret because he will be releasing an album in “late fall,” (but don’t hold him to it) and going on tour too.

Watch the full interview above!