Watch Halsey Perform LIVE in the SoCal Honda Sound Stage at AMP Radio | CLICK HERE

Niall Horan Says He ‘Feels the Pressure’ of Being on His Own, Talks New Album & More in the SoCal Honda Sound Stage

May 17, 2017 1:32 PM
Filed Under: Niall Horan, SoCal Honda Sound Stage

Niall Horan performed LIVE in the SoCal Honda Sound Stage at AMP Radio for a small group of fans at 97.1 AMP Radio.

After the show, he talked to Booker about his new album, going on tour, and what’s it’s like to be out on his own after being part of One Direction for so long.

Related: Check out Pictures from Niall’s Performance

He told us that the pressure of being on his own is definitely there.

“I’m really competitive with myself. I think it’s tough out there right now, you’re competing against the Biebers of the world, Drake, Ed, H. It’s a different world than it was four years ago.”

But fans need not fret because he will be releasing an album in “late fall,” (but don’t hold him to it) and going on tour too.

Watch the full interview above!

 

 

More from Booker
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From New Music, Music News, Concerts, Gossip - 97.1 AMP RADIO

Mornings with Carson Daly
Interviews
97.1 Seconds With

Listen Live