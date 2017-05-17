Watch Halsey Perform LIVE in the SoCal Honda Sound Stage at AMP Radio | CLICK HERE

Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Taylor Swift Has A Secret Boyfriend

May 17, 2017 12:06 PM By Perez Hilton's Daily Update
Filed Under: American Idol, Amy Schumer, Baby Spice, Backstreet Boys, Carson Daly, Dancing With the Stars, Emma Bunton, Grey's Anatomy, jimmy kimmel, Joe Alwyn, Katy Perry, Nick Carter, Oscars, Perez Hilton, Perez Hilton's Daily Update, Rita Ora, Roseanne, Taylor Swift, The Bachelor

Taylor Swift’s been MIA, more or less, or the last few months because she’s hard at work on her next album…but that’s not the only thing she’s got going on!

She’s reportedly been in a relationship with 26-year-old British actor Joe Alwyn for the last few months. She’s even renting an apartment in London to be closer to him!

According to a source close to Taylor, her closest friends and family have been in the know about their romance since it started.

Tay’s been going to great lengths to keep their relationship out of the public eye by taking private jets to London and wearing disguises that so good, not even her neighbors know it’s her when she goes outside.

Perez also talked about…Amy Schumer broke up with her boyfriend, Jimmy Kimmel will host the Oscars again next year, Katy Perry is the first judge confirmed for ABC’s American Idol reboot, Rita Ora is hosting a ABC’s ‘Boy Band’ competition with Baby Spice and Nick Carter as ‘architects’, Dancing With The Stars will have a Dancing With The Stars, Jr spin off, Grey’s Anatomy is going to have a Firefighter-based spin off set in Seattle, the original cast of Roseanne is reuniting for a series revival, and The Bachelor is going to have a spin off this winter called ‘The Bachelor: Winter Games’.

