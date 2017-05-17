The BAE Show Artist Spotlight: Wale

By Desiree Bibayan

Get to know the rap star who made an entire album dedicated to the show Seinfeld. Wale isn’t just another rapper, get to know why he’s unique in his personality & music style.

WALE

Wale is full of surprises, like it’s surprising he is bffs with Jerry Seinfeld, it’s surprising he threatened a COMPLEX employee over not being on a top 50 Best Albums list, and although his long list of collaborations isn’t a surprise, but his team up with Major Lazer and Dua Lipa is. “My Love” is a fun dance hall style track that is hardly expected from a man who self defiantly considers himself, “The Ambassador of Rap for the Capital.” Born Olubowale Akintimehin, Wale was raised around the Washington D.C. area, and eventually left his college football scholarship for his real dream of pursuing music. His honest lyrics got the famed Mark Ronson’s attention, and eventually a record deal. You can listen to Wale’s newest album, “Shine,” here.