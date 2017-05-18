Camila Cabello Debuts New Single ‘Crying In The Club’

Camila Cabello has released a new song titled “Crying in the Club.”

Related: Camila Cabello Says Fifth Harmony’s Members Won’t Speak to Her

The track, which boasts Sia as one of its writers, is the first single from her forthcoming solo debut album, The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving, which is set to be released later this year.

Since leaving Fifth Harmony, Cabello has been the featured on some high profile tracks including Machine Gun Kelly’s “Bad Things,” and Pitbull and J Balvin’s “Hey Ma.” Today we get to hear Camila go full solo.

Check out “Crying in the Club” below.