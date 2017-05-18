Chance the Rapper Dances Though Francis and the Lights New Video

By Abby Hassler

Francis and the Lights just took their “May I Have This Dance” single—from their 2016 debut albumFarewell, Starlite!—to an entirely new level.

The band dropped a remix version and music video of the track featuring an appearance and verse from Chance the Rapper. Directed by Jake Schreier, the video features Chance dancing alone in an empty room, rocking an outfit that nods to Napoleon Dynamite, then Francis joins him on the dance floor.

Related: Chance The Rapper Says Challenging Kanye West is Scary, Life Affirming

Chance uses his verse as a heartwarming dedication to his daughter Kensli, rapping, “You’ve got your mother’s eyes… You must have been born with two right feet. I love you more than your mother/More than you love yourself.”

Watch “May I Have This Dance (Remix)” and listen to the original track below.